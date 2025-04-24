2027: IPAC demands 74 guaranteed seats for women in NASS

National Assembly

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for the immediate passage of a bill to reserve 74 constitutionally guaranteed seats for women in Nigeria’s National Assembly.

This initiative aims to increase female representation in the political sphere ahead of the 2027 general elections and to foster inclusive governance within Nigeria’s democratic framework.

The call was made during a two-day capacity-building conference for female political leaders, themed ‘Breaking the Barriers and Shaping Positive Attitudes Towards Inclusive Politics in Nigeria’, held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), in collaboration with the IPAC Directorate of Women Affairs.

Key speakers included IPAC National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle; former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; and NIPSS Director-General, Professor Ayo Omotayo.

IPAC pledged to intensify its advocacy efforts with both the National Assembly and the Presidency to ensure the bill’s passage. If enacted, the legislation would legally guarantee women a more substantial presence in the federal legislature.

“Accordingly, IPAC reiterates its call for the passage of the bill on the reservation of special seats for women in parliament, currently pending in the National Assembly. The bill seeks to create 74 seats for women to encourage greater female participation in politics,” said Dr Dantalle.

To reinforce its commitment to gender inclusivity, IPAC stated that it has established three dedicated directorates; for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, ensuring underrepresented groups have a voice within the council’s political discourse and decision-making structures.

The council also highlighted other ongoing efforts to ensure adequate female representation at all levels of political party structures nationwide, from national to ward levels.

“In any democratic society, the active participation of women in politics is crucial to achieving inclusivity, equality, equity, and sustainable development,” Dantalle emphasised.

IPAC reaffirmed its resolve to dismantle systemic barriers hindering women’s political participation, including cultural stereotypes, economic marginalisation, and unequal access to education.

In addition, Dantalle advocated for the swift passage of the Electoral Offences Commission bill, describing it as essential for deterring electoral malpractice and safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Council urges the National Assembly to also pass the Electoral Offences Commission bill into law to enable the prosecution of electoral offenders and their sponsors,” he added.

IPAC further proposed the adoption of a single-day general election, citing global best practices in countries such as the United States, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

“A single-day election will reduce costs, minimise disruption, and address logistical challenges,” Dantalle stated.

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, urged political parties to amend their constitutions to mandate the allocation of at least 50 per cent of all positions; both elective and appointive to women, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“One solution I recommend is for all political parties to immediately amend their constitutions to create special seats for women. Parties should mandate the allocation of at least 50 per cent of appointments and elective positions to women,” she said.

Tallen also proposed the adoption of the ‘Zebra Policy,’ which advocates alternating male and female candidates in party nominations and elections to ensure gender balance.

“Since political parties are central to governance and policy direction, they must take the lead in addressing religious and cultural norms that hinder women’s involvement,” she added.

She went on to call upon President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to leverage their influence in advancing gender inclusion in Nigerian politics.

“President Bola Tinubu should lead the charge for gender inclusion. Mrs Oluremi Tinubu should use her position to champion the mainstreaming of women in Nigerian politics,” Tallen urged.

The former Minister expressed concern over Nigeria’s poor global ranking in women’s political representation, noting that women currently occupy just 4.2 per cent of seats in the National Assembly—well below countries like Rwanda, where women hold 64 per cent of parliamentary positions.

“As the Giant of Africa, Nigeria must take the lead in gender mainstreaming and dismantling gender bias in politics,” she said.

NIPSS Director-General, Professor Ayo Omotayo, also addressed the conference, reaffirming the institute’s commitment to providing a neutral platform for critical national dialogue.

He underscored the importance of women’s political participation in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, warning that limited female representation undermines both equity and effective governance.

Other speakers echoed a unified call for concerted efforts to promote inclusive politics, break gender-based barriers, and enhance Nigeria’s democracy through broader female participation in governance.