2027: I’m not bothered about opposition noise – Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-Abia State Governor,Dr. Alex Otti, has said he is not bothered about what he described as the noise being made by members of the opposition party in the State.

Otti stated this while receiving a delegation of the member representing Bende North State Constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ibekwe, who recently dumped the PDP and joined the ruling Labour Party.

The Governor explained that some of the opposition members who make noise about coming to contest elections do not actually mean to run in elections but seek either recognition, negotiation or projection,and should not be taken seriously.

He said; “We are not bothered about the opposition and their noise. There are different reasons why people show up for elections. Sometimes, they just want recognition; that their names showed up for the primaries, knowing fully well that they will not win the election.

“Some of them also come for negotiations and then of course, some others also show up for projections; they look at themselves and say, ‘if I start the noise in 2025, maybe by 2040, they will know that I have been in the race and they will call me and recognize me’, so they are projecting themselves.”

Otti assured that that he is focused on doing the job the people elected him to do and will respond to the noise of the opposition with the works he is doing across the State.

“People are making noise but I respond with work. We are very committed to the job that our people asked us to do. We are doing just that.

“For us, governance is about stewardship and leadership. And that is what is keeping us here.”

While congratulating Hon. Nnamdi Ibekwe for his bold decision to leave his former party to join him in the Labour Party,noted that nobody pressurised him to leave his party, stressing that leaving his former party was his voluntary decision.

He also stated that his government does not emphasize much on political platforms in governance but rather pays attention to delivering good governance to the people.

The Governor added that the Labour Party does not discriminate, stressing that as the lawmaker has joined, he has become a ranking member of the Labour Party as an official reception would be later organized for him.

Earlier, the member representing Bende North State Constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ibekwe disclosed that he was attracted to the Labour Party by the achievements of Governor which he described as unprecedented.

Ibekwe, who stated that, this is the best time for Abia people, pledged that he and his supporters are solidly behind the Governor’s 2027 re-election bid.