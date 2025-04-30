2027: Group urges Finance Minister Edun to join Ogun guber race

Wale Edun

By Olayinka Ajayi

A sociopolitical movement under the aegis of the Advocates for Ogun Development and Innovations (AODI), has urged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on the need to join the governorship race in Ogun state.

In a statement, its public relations officer, Comrade Majeed Adelakun, insisted that the Minister was eminently qualified to take up the task based on his pedigree.

He said, “We want you to contest for the office of governor of Ogun State in the forthcoming elections.

“As a distinguished finance professional with over four decades of experience across banking, investment, and economic development, Mr. Edun represents a rare blend of technical expertise and visionary leadership that our state urgently needs at this moment of transition.

“From his pioneering role as Executive Director at Investment Banking & Trust Company (IBTC), to founding Denham Management Limited, to serving as a two-term Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, and now as the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Edun has consistently demonstrated his capacity to deliver real impact at every level of responsibility.

“His record is not one of promises, but of results.Beyond his sterling professional pedigree, Mr. Edun is known for his deep commitment to empowering communities, creating sustainable opportunities, and building prosperity that lasts.

“His values align with the aspirations of the good people of Ogun State, people who seek inclusive development, responsible governance, and bold leadership.

“Importantly, Mr. Edun is a long-term loyalist of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His trusted relationship with the President and his central role in the federal economic team position him uniquely to synergise Ogun State’s development with national priorities.

“We believe that under his leadership, Ogun State will attract greater federal support, deeper investments, and accelerated progress.

“The time has come for tested and trusted leadership. The time has come for Ogun State to rise.

“We, the Advocates for Ogun Development and Innovations, believe that Mr. Wale Edun is the right man for this moment.We call on him to run. For posterity. For progress. For the people.”