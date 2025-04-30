2027: Forum rejects calls for Tinubu to drop Shettima

…Reaffirms Endorsement of Tinubu/Shettima Ticket

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A forum within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-Central zone has dismissed calls for President Bola Tinubu to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2027 election.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum reaffirmed its endorsement of both Tinubu and Shettima, distancing itself from agitations by the North-Central Renaissance Movement, which had demanded that the zone produce the next Vice President.

Zazzaga, a member of the APC 2023 campaign council, stressed that stakeholders in the North-Central APC were satisfied with Shettima’s performance and rejected any suggestions for his replacement.

“The North-Central APC Forum rejects calls for President Tinubu to drop Vice President Shettima. These do not reflect the views of our stakeholders. We reaffirm our endorsement of both leaders for the 2027 election,” the statement read.

The Forum praised the working relationship between Tinubu and Shettima and credited their leadership for notable progress in governance. It also reaffirmed its earlier pledge to deliver six million votes for Tinubu in 2027, citing satisfaction with appointments and infrastructure projects in the zone.

Key ministerial positions held by North-Central figures include:

Justice – Prince Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara)

Information & National Orientation – Mohammed Idris (Niger)

Humanitarian Affairs – Prof Nentawe Yilwatda (Plateau)

Women Affairs – Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

Special Duties – Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT)

Water Resources & Sanitation – Prof Joseph Utsev (Benue)

Recalling its December 2024 endorsement of Tinubu, the Forum emphasized that no administration has done more for the North-Central than his, particularly in terms of appointments and infrastructure.

The statement concluded by urging Nigerians to support Tinubu’s second-term bid, praising his achievements in security, economic reforms, and governance.