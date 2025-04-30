2027 Elections: PAACA begins sensitization of Nigerians for free, credible elections

*Launches New Radio Townhall Series to Drive Electoral Reform

As preparation for the 2027 general elections gets underway, the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) has launched a robust civic education initiative aimed at ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

The campaign kicked off with the inaugural edition of the Electoral Reform Hour Townhall, aired live on Radio Nigeria, featuring a cross-section of stakeholders who shared practical insights on fixing Nigeria’s electoral process.

Themed “The Future of Nigeria’s Democracy: Ensuring Free, Fair, and Credible Elections,” the radio townhall serves as a platform for frank dialogue between lawmakers, citizens, and traditional institutions.

Hosted by PAACA’s Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the monthly radio series, according to the organisation is designed to bridge the gap between electoral policies and public expectations.

Nwagwu said the campaign is a major step toward deepening Nigeria’s democracy, while also sensitising citizens on electoral reform and voters education.

He explained that the radio townhall series is expected to provide a consistent platform for dialogue and accountability on electoral integrity as Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections.

Lead discussant at the inaugural session, Hon. (Barr.) Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, the Member of the House of Representatives (Oshodi/Isolo II, Lagos), in his discussion drew attention to the challenges plaguing INEC collation centers during elections, describing them as the “abattoirs” of electoral credibility.

“The laws are in place, but the implementation fails due to interference and inadequate protection of party agents and electoral materials,” he stated.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of mandatory electronic transmission and collation of results, citing international best practices from Senegal, Kenya, and the U.S.

He also revealed that he is sponsoring a bill that seeks to reform the appointment process of the INEC Chairman, explaining that the proposed legislation recommends an open application process, shortlisting of candidates, and confirmation by the National Assembly, with the aim of making INEC more independent of political interference.

Hon. Onuakalusi, who won his seat in the 2023 general elections, stressed the importance of voter education, saying, “Votes count. If we follow the process to its logical conclusion, democracy will thrive.”

The inaugural session also took firsthand accounts of citizens, who shared their experiences of electoral challenges, while calling for urgent reforms that are inclusive.

Emmanuel Obiabo, a voter from Gwagwalada, recounted how a last-minute polling unit change nearly denied him the right to vote.

He called for continuous voter registration to be accessible year-round, and emphasized the power of social and behavioral change communication in transforming voter attitudes.

Other contributors, Mr. Ismaila Zakari and Mr. Danlami Busa supported the idea of consolidating all elections into a single day to reduce cost and economic disruption.

“We should be able to vote and go about our businesses,” Zakari remarked, while Busa noted that traditional leaders play a vital role in promoting peaceful participation and discouraging vote buying.

The conversation also tackled the trust deficit between voters and politicians.

The Radio Townhall reiterated the need for sustained reforms, including establishing an Electoral Offences Commission, year-round voter registration, and improved logistics.