2027: Edo North APC Caucus endorses Oshiomhole for second term in senate

Adams Oshiomhole

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — In a strong show of unity, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole for a second term in the Senate, effectively closing the door to internal contestation within the party.

The endorsement was made during a strategic caucus meeting held in Iyamho, Oshiomhole’s hometown, shortly after a high-level security summit with Governor Monday Okpebholo. The summit addressed rising insecurity across the district.

The meeting brought together prominent APC leaders from Edo North, including the Honourable Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh. Critical security and political issues were discussed at length.

A statement issued by the media aide to Engr. Momoh noted:

“As discussions progressed, the Minister, in a moment that captured the spirit of consensus, posed the crucial question regarding the continuity of Comrade Oshiomhole in the Senate.

Without hesitation, the gathering responded with a thunderous and unanimous endorsement — a resounding affirmation of support, with not a single dissenting voice.”

Echoing this sentiment, the APC leaders declared in one voice: “No vacancy in the Edo North Senate seat.”

The statement emphasized that the endorsement reflects the firm resolve of the Edo North APC leadership to ensure continuity and to strengthen the district’s influence at the national level through Oshiomhole’s ongoing representation.

Key figures in attendance included:

Engr. Abubakar Momoh, Minister of Regional Development

Clement Agba, former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning

Chief Francis Alimikhena, APC elder statesman

Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, South-South strategist

Hon. Dekeri Anamero, Member, House of Representatives

Chief Abu Millionaire, grassroots mobilizer

“Double Chief” Ohimai, political heavyweight

Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, development expert

The statement also highlighted that prior to the endorsement, the APC leaders met with Governor Monday Okpebholo to address recent security concerns affecting the Etsako, Owan, and Akoko-Edo areas. That engagement led to the formulation of a comprehensive security roadmap backed by both state and federal support.

“With strategic solutions set in motion and political alignment achieved, the Edo North APC has sent a clear and unequivocal message: Senator Adams Oshiomhole remains the rallying point for leadership and progress heading into 2027.”