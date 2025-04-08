2027: Early preparation guarantees election victory – Ogun PDP chair tells aspirants

PDP flags

…says we can’t afford ‘try an error’ again

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Abayomi Tella, has called on the party members, eyeing political positions during the 2027 elections to begin grassroots mobilization, and improve on their relationship with electorates, saying the opposition party could not afford a ‘try an error strategy during in 2027.

Tella, who stated this during an empowerment programme organized by the PDP candidate for the Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in the 2023 election, Toyin Amuzu, said that if they fail to build relationships and trust before the election, they would loose their popularity and the election.

Amuzu through his foundation empowered no fewer than 100 constituents of Abeokuta South with Point of Sales (PoS) machines with start-up capital, while several others have their businesses registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Speaking further at the event held at the PDP Secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Tella encouraged party members as well as the aspirants to be at peace with one another and spread the word about their party to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said, “to all our intending aspirants, it’s not until the election is about six months that you would be getting close to the people. That’s why you lose your popularity and lose elections. Create a relationship with the people now that the election is still far. Not everything is money, get close to the grassroots and do it now.

“I want to plead with all of us that we should use this platform to unite our party. Whatever you call strength is in unity, we can’t afford to do a try and error again. 2027 is our year, yes, but we have some certain responsibilities to take”, he submitted.

“I want to plead with all of us that we should use this platform to unite our party.

“Whatever you call strength is in unity, we can’t afford to do a try and error again. 2027 is our year, yes, but we have some certain responsibility to take,” he said.

Tella, who expressed confidence that the party will clinch the governorship seat in 2027, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the state has failed to deliver good governance to the people.

He declared that the PDP will sweep the majority of the elective positions in 2027 and restore people-oriented administration in Ogun.

On his part, Amuzu urged the youths to use the proceeds from the empowerment to grow and advance themselves rather than waiting for the government.

He explained that the empowerment programme was meant to help and alleviate the effect of economic hardship on the people, particularly the youths.

“This is another way of making people have a living. We all know how Nigeria is, it’s so expensive to run, but with this, you are guaranteed that you can feed your family morning, afternoon and night.

“Well, if we have a lot of representatives, senators, and governors empowering people within their four years tenure, I’m sure by now everyone would have a job.

“So I will encourage them to expand themselves with whatever money they have and to continue doing something to promote themselves rather than being jobless”, Amuzu concluded.