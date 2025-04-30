2027: Diri warns appointees on premature politicking

Gov. Diri

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has warned his appointees to desist from engaging in political activities before the release of 2027 election guidelines by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Diri gave the warning on Wednesday during the 162nd session of the Bayelsa Executive Council meeting inside the Executive Council Chamber in Yenagoa.

The governor said any of his appointees found engaging in political activities at this period would be sacked.

He wondered why some persons decided to heat up the polity when it was not yet time for politicking, noting that “although everyone has the right to aspire to any political office, it should be done in line with the INEC stipulated guidelines”.

Diri said his administration was focused on governance and on programmes that would develop the state and should not be distracted by unnecessary political activities.

He urged the people to engage in other profitable ventures rather than politicking when it was not yet time to do so.

His words: “I would like to advise politicians to follow the guidelines of political activities as enunciated by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Even the Bible tells us that there is time for everything. This is the time for governance, and we have started hearing public statements on radio about who was contesting for one office or the other.

“I advise all of us to refrain from politicking and wait for INEC’s guidelines, particularly for political appointees. If you want to heat up the polity, please resign.

“Going forward, any political appointee that goes on air to talk about 2027 politics will be sacked.

“Any political appointee, no matter his office, who goes on air or does political activities when it is not yet time and it is brought to my knowledge, consider yourself sacked.

“For non-appointees, please look for other economic activities that will bring development to our dear state. We cannot as a state be doing politics from January to December every year.

“Elections are in 2027 but some want to play God when they do not even know if they will see 2027. I am not praying for anybody’s death.

“Those who want to take whatever offices, please there is law and order in this country. There is a timetable for political activities to commence.

“As a political appointee, that has to stop today. Everybody is put on notice that if any of those social media political comments are seen, action will be taken,” he said.