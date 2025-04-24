2027: ‘Buba Galadima a paperweight’ – Ganduje’s aide fires back at ex-APC chieftain

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Oliver Okpala has fired back at a former chieftain of the party, Engr. Buba Galadima, describing him as a paperweight, incapable of influencing any real electoral victory.

Galadima had in a recent interview reportedly claimed that the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has no electoral value, but Okpala said the former APC chieftain “is a failed, rejected and frustrated politician without any base in Nigeria”.

“His past political record of mercantilism, political duplicity and incompetence clearly shows he has no space of existence in the current political landscape in the country”, he added.

Okpala wondered how Galadima could say that a man who has been a two-time Governor of a state like Kano and at present, chairman of the APC, lacks electoral value.

“His statement clearly portrays him as a mischievous personality, politically.

“We know galadima’s garrulous and weightless antecedents and we are not surprised by this his baseless claims.

“He was a well known member of the Buhari Organization but always preferred to take skewed positions, that made all attempts of the organization to win elections futile. Is that the kind of person who would determine who has electoral value?

“Ganduje is a well known, tested and trusted, results-oriented technocrat and politician of high repute, who successfully led Kano for two uninterrupted terms.

“He is a man with infallible proof of performance across Kano and beyond. His developmental projects are still littered across Kano state, a testament to his unbroken connection with the people.

“Ganduje is a grassroots politician with results to show. Where are Galadima’s results? He is a barren, outdated politician who has outlived his usefulness.

“Galadima should know that the APC ship under the leadership of Dr Ganduje is sailing smoothly and the party has continued to wax stronger under him.

“The same cannot be said of Buba Galadima’s NNPP which has continued to suffer serious lacerations due to an intractable and untreatable factionalization. Their attempts at hijacking the party of Dr. Boniface Aniebonam has continued to assault them like an ant infested faggot.

“Galadima’s antecedents shows clearly that he should not be taken seriously, which was why his long time benefactor, General Buhari sacked him.

“But Ganduje is a calculative , strategic and composed leader who knows his onions. He is not perturbed by the baseless claims of Galadima. He remains a political star in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Ganduje is a not a political lilliputian like Galadima. He will not be distracted by the likes of Galadima who has always destroyed many political projects he is part of.

“Ganduje’s well known political clout and image has gone before him to be creating goodwill for the APC and President Tinubu.

“Therefore, a political lilliputian like Buba Galadima cannot speak for the teeming Nigerians, and particularly APC members who have clearly shown their acceptance of Dr. Ganduje” Chief Okpala concluded.