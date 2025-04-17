2027: Borno Assembly passes vote of confidence on Tinubu/ Shettima ticket

President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

…Want proactiveness of FG, Military, other stakeholders in tackling renewed Boko Haram attacks

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan on Thursday passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima on the presidential ‘Renewed Hope’ initiative aimed at tackling security challenges in parts of the North East and the country as a whole.

The House equally gave it’s unwavering support and stand firmly behind Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on his 10- point agenda which focused on restoring peace, stability and resentment of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the state.

This as it also raised an alarm over the renewed Boko Haram attacks on several communities, urging government at all levels and the military to be proactive in addressing it.

These were disclosed after Thursday plenary and Notice of Motion sponsored by member representing Marte Constituency, Hon. Engr. Mohammed Gambomi Marte on ‘The Need To Address The Resurgence of Boko Haram Terrorists and Islamic State In West Africa Province (ISWAP)” in some parts of Borno and it’s environs.

The Motion which was co-sponsored by other honourable members received a unanimous endorsement on the floor of the house after deliberations, where ten (10) resolutions were reached.

Earlier, according to Hon. Marte, “the alarming rate of resurgence of terrorism orchestrated by Boko Haram/ISWAP after enjoying relative peace in the last two to three years calls for serious concern, as Guzamala and Abadam local government areas remained under Boko Haram control with no civil authority in any of its communities.

“Likewise, some parts of Monguno, Hawul, Biu, Bama, Gwoza, Damboa Chibok, Kala Balge, Mafa, Dikwa, Kukawa, Ngala, Dikwa, Askira- Uba and Marte local government areas among others remained frequently hit places by terrorists in recent times”. He lamented.

Also contributing, members representing Hawul, Dikwa, Damboa, Biu, Nganzai local government areas, Mohammed Kwajaffa, Mohammed Zakariya, Wakil Korede, Yakubu Kimba, Mohammed Ali Gajiram and two other co-sponsors, argued that Borno people and the entire North East region have witnessed relative peace, unfortunately, the resurgence of activities of terrorists in Wulgo, Damboa, Sabon Gari, Wajiroko, Izge, Ngoshe, Tarfa, Ngohi, Kautikari, Damasak among other communities have dashed out the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, as unspecified number of troops and civilians were killed and injured in the renewed onslaught.

Reading out the 10- Resolutions, Speaker Lawan said: “As you are aware of the fact that the Borno State Government recently has voiced alarm over the increasing attacks by the Boko Haram and ISWAP in the state, similarly the Federal

Government acknowledged the challenges posed by these insurgent activities. The president condemned the act as a desperate move by terrorists’ facing mounting pressure.

“In light of these development, the Borno State House of Assembly has expressed its vote of confidence in president Bola

Ahmed Tinubu, (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic) and the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima (Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger) administration on the presidential ‘renewed hope’ initiative aimed at tackling security challenges in the country.

“Equally, the Borno State House of Assembly gave its unwavering support and stand firmly behind Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, mni, FNSE the Governor of Borno State on his 10-

point agenda focused on restoring peace, stability and resettlement in the state and repose 100% confident on him and

his administration in restoring Borno’s lost glory as home of peace.

“We also passed a vote of confidence on the military and other security agencies including our Civilian Joint Tasks Force, local hunters and vigilantes for their sacrifices.

“These collaborative efforts between the state and the federal authorities underscore unified commitment to addressing the Security challenges in Borno State and the broader North East

region.

“This Honorable House Therefore resolved as follows:-

Called on the Executive to initiate a comprehensive review of our security frameworks and allocate adequate resource to bolster local security architecture and the need to adopt social interventions programs that address youth unemployment, social inequality, and the underlying grievances that often fuel unrest.

“2. Called on the Federal Government to urgently deploy additional security forces and equipment to affected areas and ensure improved coordination among all branches of the security forces.

“3. Called on the executive to increase funding and logistical support for the security architecture within the affected

regions to rebuild public confidence and restore normalcy.

“4. Encourage strategic intelligence-sharing, border surveillance, and regional cooperation among the countries

that bordered our states to contain the spread and influence of these terrorist groups.

“5. Called on the relevant security agencies to intensify their

operations, improve intelligence gathering, and enhance community policing efforts.

“6. Called on the Federal Government to urgently establish a Brigade (or Regiment) Command for Large operational unit with combined arms capabilities at Guzamala LGA which does not have any military formation as at of the moment to enable return.of displaced Persons within Guzamala and Abadam LGAs”. Rt. Hon. Lawan said.

Continuing he added: “7. The House called on individuals, Communities to encourage and adopt Community policing.

“8. Called on our traditional and religious leaders to intensify

prayers.

“9. Urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)

and other humanitarian bodies to immediately provide relief materials and establish temporary shelter and medical aid for displaced persons.

“Finally 10. The Honourable House called on the Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate and reconstruct all Federal road network linking LGAs in Borno State and other States in the North East sub-region”. The Speaker concluded