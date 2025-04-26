2027: Bayelsa pro-Wike group leader Turnah urges Diri to take a stand 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Lead Convener of NEW Associates , pro- Wike group in Bayelsa State, Mr George Turnah has called on Governor Douye Diri to declare publicly whether he will support President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, or not in the 2027 presidential elections.

Turnah, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former political appointee of the Diri led government while speaking at a rally held in Yenagoa, weekend to appreciate President Tinubu for carrying along Bayelsans and Niger Delta indigenes along, said Governor Diri should have been the first person to defect to the APC from the region.

His words: “I want to formally call on Governor Douye Diri to immediately announce his stand as regards 2027 presidency, so that Bayelsans can know where they stand. If he is supporting President Tinubu, he should come out and tell us but if he wants to align with other vacancies let him tell us.

“Then we will know whether we will follow him to align or not, the leader that openly said he will support President Tinubu is Nyesom Wike.

“Diri is the greatest beneficiary of Tinubu. Cross River has declared, Akwa Ibom has declared, Delta has declared, and of course, Edo is already there. Rivers State, something is going on, but Bayelsa, we don’t know. He should not delay. Let him tell us where Bayelsa stands. If it’s Mr. President, we will follow him, but if he wants to align with any other group, we will not support him.

“If our governor (Diri) comes out tomorrow and say he is supporting Tinubu, we will work with him and if he say he is not supporting President Tinubu, we will galvanize support for president Tinubu to deliver him.”

He reiterated the need to support President Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for the recommendation and appointment off Bayelsans into key offices including the ongoing construction of the East/West road, saying Tinubu that have delivered for the South South, is a friend and is preferable.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the occasion Roland Sekibo said, the NEW Associates have come to stay and appealed to Bayelsans to be part of the movement.

He said: “I have not seen any man that have done much for Ijaw people like Wike especially in Rivers state. He made it possible in the fourth republic to make sure an Ijaw man become the governor of Rivers state. I commend president Tinubu and Barr. Nyesom Wike for recommending and appointing Ijaw sons and daughters into key offices.”

The rally which was held at the Church of God camp ground in Igbogene, outskirt of the state capital was for over one hour distrupted by shootings by suspected armed thugs causing pandemonium and melee.

However, the armed thugs were repeled by a combined security personnel and the programme continued.