2027: Aggrieved Kwara APC members regroup under new platform, KRM

Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, Coordinator of Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM) addressing members in ilorin on Thursday at the inauguration of executive members across the sixteen local government areas of the state.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Some aggrieved politicians within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) government in Kwara State on Thursday regrouped in Ilorin for the inauguration of an alternative platform tagged,’ Kwara Redemption Movement’ (KRM) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the forum, Chief Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, speaking at the inauguration of the executive members and coordinators across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state, said the movement was out to check a system that produced a government in Kwara state that has not met the expectations of the proponents of the “otoge” struggle.

According to him,”You have the right to be angry, but don’t be angry with the people in government but the system that produced them, and that is the essence of this platform, because if we don’t attack the system that produced them, we will continue to have the wrong people”

He also said that KRM will register only quality members who are people with ‘integrity, character, knowledge’ and most importantly, ‘people that will be able to hold their stomach until food is ready”.

Oyedepo outlined the qualities expected of delegates, describing them as volunteers who must show integrity, sacrifice, and commitment to the ideals of the movement.

“The delegates must work more as volunteers. When they do not have money, or when what’s given is not enough, they should still accomplish the task with their sweat or personal contributions,” he stated.

“All members of KRM are party workers,” he said, stressing that “those inaugurated today have been given their assignments, which will earn them their place in the history of this state, especially if they act their parts well.”

Also speaking Ex Rep member, Hon Moshood Mustapha, for his part, said the movement is not “a political party for anyone to realise his or her ambition but a formidable platform for negotiations to change the way politics is being done in Kwara”.

He regretted that the Otoge struggle of 1999 came with victory for proponents of the struggle but the victory, according to him, has been “without success”, adding that the “major beneficiary of the struggle has not met the expectations of the masses”.

He also said that, “KRM is a damage control—an effort to address the leadership shortcomings that have, for years, denied the people of Kwara State access to opportunities inherent in its abundant resources.”

“A better Kwara is promised by 2027 with this initiative, and I urge the delegates to take their task seriously to achieve the goals and objectives of KRM,” he said.

The APC chieftain also said that the movement has nothing against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC.

“We are not against the president of Nigeria, we are not against our traditional rulers, we have respect for them but things are not going the way they should and we must change the status quo, he declared.

Former commissioner, Alhaji Aliyu Lade and Mrs Gunu Elizabeth, who also spoke from Kwara north called for unity and sacrifices amongst members to achieve their goals for which the movement was formed.