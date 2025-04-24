‘2027, a done deal’ – APC boasts, says ‘more Govs joining it soon’

…As Kano senator, other NNPP leaders formally join the ruling party

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Thursday declared that the 2027 general election was already a “done deal”, vowing to win all off-season elections before then.

National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this when he formally received some defectors from the Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, led by the Senator representing Kano South, Senator Kawu Ismaila.

Ganduje also confirmed that the party is expecting more governors from the opposition parties to join the APC fold very soon, following Wednesday’s defection of the Delta state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC.

Aside Senator Kalu, other politicians from Kano state who joined the APC include; Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurmum, Representing Rano/Kibiya in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Abdullahi Sani Rogo, Rt. Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu, member Kano State House of Assembly, Dr. A B. Baffa Bichi, former Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Mohd Digol, a former Commissioner in Kano state government, Hon. Abbas S. Abbas, a former Commissioner in Kano state, Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Lawal, a former governorship candidate, Hon. Badamasi Ayuba Danbatta, a former member, House of Representatives, and Hon. Idris Dankuwa, also a former member, House of Representatives.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the new entrants, Ganduje said; “In APC, we believe in our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We believe in his economic reforms, we believe in his Renewed Hope Agenda and part of the political renewed hope agenda is trying to canvass for more followership into the party.

“We started by democratically electing governors, especially in Edo State, who was in PDP, we elected, we succeeded in winning the election, he is now in APC.

“Now, there is another channel that has been opened through advocacy, through dialogue, through convincing some highly and even elected governors to come into the party and you can see what has happened now.

“The governor of Delta State is now in APC, including his cabinet, including all the members of the state assembly and House of Representatives, and the timber and calibre of PDP, now in APC, even including the former vice presidential candidate coming into our party.

“So, you can see that we are expanding.

I don’t want to reveal our secret, but what I am telling you is that for APC, 2027 is a done deal.”

Asked about reports of possible defection of some state governors into the APC, Ganduje said, “more governors are coming into APC, I assure you, and places where we have election, APC will by God’s grace, win those elections”.

On his part, Senator Kawu, who led the delegation said; “This is the coming together of likeminds in NNPP Kano state.”

On the value he is bringing into the APC, Kawu said; “I will refer you to 2023 general election. Go and check the results. I mean the Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives elections, where we contested the same day, the same polling unit with Kwankwaso. That will give you the answer to your question.

You will see my result, his (Kwankwaso) result, and various members of the House of Representatives on that very day.

“Then the subsequent election, the senatorial and state assembly members, you will see the difference and you will understand what we are telling you”, he explained.