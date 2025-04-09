2025 Vanguard Economic Discourse: Nigeria’s economy demands innovative thinking – Vanguard Editor

The Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba has called for bold, innovative thinking and pragmatic solutions to navigate Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Anaba made the call during his welcome remarks at the 2025 Vanguard Economic Discourse, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Addressing an audience of policymakers, economists, business leaders, and industry stakeholders, Anaba emphasised the urgency of the economic moment and the importance of intellectual collaboration in shaping a sustainable recovery for Nigeria.

“You will all agree that, now more than ever, Nigeria’s economy demands innovative thinking and pragmatic solutions,” Anaba said.

“The current climate of reforms presents both challenges and opportunities that require informed, strategic responses.”

Now in its ninth year, the Vanguard Economic Discourse has established itself as a platform for thought leadership and strategic engagement on national economic issues.

The 2025 edition was themed “Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2025: Hardship and Pathways to Sustainable Recovery.”

Anaba described the event as part of Vanguard’s social investment in national development, adding that its goal is to stimulate conversations that can drive impactful policy and reform.

“Since its inception in 2017, the Vanguard Economic Discourse has served as Vanguard Newspaper’s contribution to national dialogue. It is a platform for providing insights and alternative approaches to help public policy executives drive better governance,” he said.

“We are particularly honoured to have as our Keynote Speaker, Dr. Yemi Kale, former Statistician General of the Federation and Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics. His tenure at the NBS was marked by landmark reforms that elevated the quality, accessibility, and relevance of economic data in Nigeria. Today, he brings that same brilliance to bear at the continental level as Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research & International Cooperation at the African Export-Import Bank, Cairo. We are proud to welcome him home today for this important engagement.

“Presiding over this event is our erudite friend and partner, Mr. Dele Oye, Chairman of this year’s Discourse. Mr. Oye, President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), inspired us all with his keynote address at last year’s edition. We are delighted to have him back this year in this pivotal role.

“Our other esteemed panelists and discussants represent the highest calibre of expertise across various sectors, and we are confident that today’s conversations will be both insightful and impactful.

“So, while we offer you this best-in-class knowledge session—without charging a fee—we ask only that you pay attention. We promise you will leave here enriched and fulfilled. Thank you once again for being here.”

Vanguard News