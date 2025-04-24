2025 Hajj: CBN approves cash-based BTA for pilgrims

CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the request by the 2025 Hajj intending pilgrims to be granted cash transactions for the holy pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This followed the intervention of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who appealed to President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the pilgrims through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN had earlier in the year introduced a new payment method for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for Nigerians embarking on the 2025 hajj pilgrimage.

There had, however, been concerns that the hitherto use of mandatory debit cards proposed by the CBN for the pilgrimage would endanger the smooth planning, operation, and performance at the 2025 Hajj.

Addressing newsmen after a meeting with the Vice-President, NAHCON’s Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Aliu Abdulrazaq, confirmed that the CBN has granted Nigerian pilgrims the opportunity of cash transactions for upcoming hajj.

According to Abdulrazaq, the meeting was prompted by the policy of the federal government on the card for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for 2025 Hajj operations.

”Out of the magnanimity of the CBN and an appeal made by the Vice President, the idea of a card for pilgrims in the 2025 Hajj has been dropped.

“This is a landmark achievement for NAHCON. If you go to Saudi Arabia, mostly in the areas where the pilgrims are going to perform their rituals, there is only one Automated Teller Machine there.

“And it is always crowded and poses so many difficulties for pilgrims to purchase whatever they want to purchase.”

”But now we are confident that the Hajj operations will be very seamless for the pilgrims, as all arrangements are in top gear; even the BTA that was our fear has now been addressed.”

Similarly, the NAHCON’s Secretary, Dr Mustapha Ali, clarified that the change was neither a concession nor a subsidy from the Federal Government.

”There is a need for clarification. It is not a concession or intervention by the federal government. It is not a subsidy either.

”The vice president intervened because most of the pilgrims make purchases in the streets of Mecca or Medina, and they do not need debit cards to make their purchases.

“Now it is allowed for them to carry cash. The CBN will provide the cash at the market rate,” he explained.

In the same vein, Malam Abba Aliyu, Director of Human Resources, CBN, and Board member representing the CBN in NAHCON, explained that the apex bank intervention was borne out of interest for the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

”Looking at the financial literacy of the pilgrims, there is need for us to make life easy for them because a lot of them do not know how to operate the ATM,” he said. (NAN)