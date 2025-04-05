2025 Direct Entry registration not closing April 7, says JAMB

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has clarified that the 2025 Direct Entry, DE Registration will not close on Monday, April 7, 2025, as speculated.

Rather, the board said the registration process, which began on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, will continue until a closing date is announced.

“Therefore, candidates who wish to register can do so at any of the Board’s designated Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) on Monday and continuing until the official closing date is revealed,” it said in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

According to JAMB, “This liberalization of the registration period allows the Board to complete ongoing investigations into candidates who have been arrested or are under scrutiny for attempting to use fraudulent A-Level results for registration.

“We strongly advise candidates with questionable credentials to refrain from participating in the registration process, as the Board has implemented measures to identify individuals with such credentials, both now and in the future.

“If you have previously used fraudulent results, we urge you to withdraw voluntarily, as the Board is expanding its investigations to include students who have already been admitted.”