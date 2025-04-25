2025 Copa Del Rey Final: A walk in the park or a time for a revenge?

By Enitan Abdultawab

The 2025 Copa Del Rey final is upon us!

Barcelona and Real Madrid will be slugging out once more in a final. Sometime in January, both teams faced off and Barcelona gave the Los Blancos the beating of their life. Five goals to two was an emphatic result on a flattering scoreboard.

This time around, it is the Copa Del Rey final, with both teams coming into Seville with different stakes. Real Madrid do not have anything to lose, but Barcelona might want to flex their muscles to further advance their quest for a treble this season.

That flattering scoreline did come up after Barcelona had demolished Real Madrid 4 – 0 at the Bernabeu. That period, Hansi Flick’s football was just about nullifying the fears of a Vini-Mbappe-Rodrygo-Jude danger that has been flown across Europe.

The Los Blancos have been hurt with a couple of awful performances recently: the latest being the unfortunate humiliation at the hands of Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the UCL – a 4 – 1 aggregate win in favour of the English side. As for Hansi Flick’s side, they have only lost once this year, and that came in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UCL when they played away at Borussia Dortmund.

Whoever watched both legs of the UCL clash would surely see that Real Madrid sometimes depend on the brilliance of some of their players, rather than a compact, workable tactic. This had enabled them to fail to beat big teams this season, and eventually cost them some points in the league.

There are also some high stakes in the league, too. Real Madrid threw away some lead at the top of the table sometime in February, and Barcelona might also be carting away with the La Liga title. Although it is just a paltry four-point gap, it seems as if Barcelona are more intentional with it.

For all intents and purposes, both teams are positioned to go head to head in this final. With Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde out for Barcelona, and Eduardo Camavinga out for the Los Blancos, both teams still have the glitz and flashes of players that would make the spectators gasp and ask for more.

Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville would be the venue for the 2025 Copa del Rey final. Tomorrow’s showdown would be the eighth meeting in the domestic final, and while the Los Blancos edge their arch-rivals by four wins, Barcelona would be looking to inflict pain on Real Madrid, making it four wins apiece.

Barcelona might have it easy and Real Madrid might eventually get a revenge.

It could actually go either ways.

