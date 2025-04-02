2 family members, one other feared dead in Niger boat mishap

File image for illustration

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna— Three persons, two confirmed to be from the same family, are feared drowned in a boat mishap in Niger State.

The incident occured in Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the boat was overloaded with over 200 bags of rice and capsized about 9p.m., on the fateful day as a result of heavy windstorm.

While some claimed that many people drowned during the incident, a source confirmed that only three persons travelled in the boat because the boat was already overloaded and that they all drowned.

It was further gathered that the bags of rice were purchased in Lapai council and were being ferried to Lokoja, Kogi State for sale.

The source said: “The boat was overloaded with bags of rice from our area-Lapai thereby occupying all available spaces in the canoe. Two of those who went on the journey are of the same parents and believed to have most of the bags of rice being transported for sale.

“The bags of rice are more than 200 and the storm which started on their way must have also contributed to the sudden accident.”

Public Relations Officer, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Hussaini Ibrahim, when contacted said the agency was yet to get details of the incident and promised to issue a statement later.

Corpses of those feared dead were yet to be recovered at press time.