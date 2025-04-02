2 arrested for alleged vandalism at Aba Textile Mills

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Police in Aba, Abia State, have arrested two individuals for allegedly vandalizing iron materials at the defunct Aba Textile Mills located within the Eziama Industrial Estate.

The suspects, identified as Mr. Ndubuisi Okoronkwo and Mr. Innocent Mbam, were reportedly caught in the act while dismantling and cutting iron rods from the roofing structures of buildings within the facility.

Sources told Vanguard that the arrest followed a tip-off from local security operatives, who alerted government officials and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the area.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly claimed they were contracted by one of the facility’s managers to carry out the operation.

Some business owners in the vicinity alleged that the removal and sale of iron rods from the premises had been ongoing for some time.

“We’ve had our suspicions. The textile mill has been shut since 2000, yet trucks keep going in and out of the premises,” a local business owner said. “Only the managers and their security personnel have access to the facility. So we alerted local security, and that’s how the arrests were made.”

When contacted for comment, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, acknowledged the inquiry but was yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.