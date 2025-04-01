Gaming is for fun, life is for balance. Betting can be an exciting part of your free time — thrill, emotions, favorite teams, and the suspense before the result. But how do you keep balance and not let gambling take over other important things like sleep, friends, work, or sports? That’s why 1xBet created the social and educational project 1xBalance — a space where balance, control, and confident gaming come together.

1xBalance: harmony between gaming and everyday life

Magnate is a new voice for responsible gaming. In 2025, well-known entrepreneur, lecturer, and innovator Suzyo Shawa, better known as Magnate, became the official ambassador of 1xBet in Zambia. His involvement in the 1xBalance project isn’t just a title — it’s a deep commitment to promoting a culture of responsible betting. Together with the brand, he supports education, self-discipline, and a thoughtful approach to gambling.

“Becoming a brand ambassador is not just a title; it’s a deepening of a relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common mission,” says Magnate.

When is it time to pause and take a break?

The first step — notice the signs of losing balance:

– Sleep schedule is disrupted.

– Desire to socialize or do usual activities fades.

– An obsessive urge to place another bet appears.

Try to answer for yourself:

Does gaming affect my mood and daily routine?

Do I have time to rest, exercise, or spend time with loved ones?

Do I have control — or does the game control me?

How to play and stay at your own rhythm?

Gaming is a strategy. Stay focused, control the activity. Plan your playing time just like you plan work or rest. A simple rule like “bet only after…” (work, walk, dinner) helps maintain priorities.

“ I’m also proud to support the Responsible Betting campaign. Freedom means choice — but choice should be informed. We want betting to stay fun, safe, and smart,” says Magnate.

Manage your time and pace

– Set daily/weekly betting limits.

– Use timers for gaming.

– And most importantly, take breaks. A walk, movement, a short rest — it’s not “away from the game,” but “for the game.” Restoring focus = better decisions. Think first, bet second.

Expand your horizon beyond gaming

Sports, hobbies, creativity, friends — all of these don’t contradict betting, but complement it. Balanced leisure is your energy and resource.

Talk and share

Support is important. Talk to your loved ones, join communities, and don’t be afraid to reach out to professionals. Control is power, not a limitation.



What awaits 1xBalance participants?

Balance, control, win — your way to smart betting. The 1xBalance project by 1xBet is not about limitations, but about choice. It’s about respect for yourself, your time, and your gaming style. A responsible approach allows you not just to play, but to truly enjoy it:

Educational materials on bankroll management, budgeting, and self-control.

on bankroll management, budgeting, and self-control. Interactive activities, quizzes, and marathons , including:

– Know Your Limits quiz game — weekly tests to determine individual limits and assess financial literacy.

, including: – Know Your Limits quiz game — weekly tests to determine individual limits and assess financial literacy. Bet Smarter Marathon — a 4-week challenge to help master the key principles of responsible gaming.

— a 4-week challenge to help master the key principles of responsible gaming. Podcasts, webinars, and articles — from thought leaders and star ambassadors.

— from thought leaders and star ambassadors. Bonuses and gifts — branded guides, access to exclusive events, and a chance to win prizes.

— branded guides, access to exclusive events, and a chance to win prizes. Special events and meetings, including a Private Viewing Party for the Champions League final, as well as interactive sessions with experts and influencers.

Magnate: “These projects are not just about talk — they’re about real action, real impact, and real change.”

The 1xBet platform offers all the necessary tools — from limits to activity monitoring. This isn’t control “from above,” but your own way of saying: “Know your limits. Stay in control, enjoy the game.”

Balance is the new level of gaming

Betting is part of leisure. But only balance allows you to win not only in gambling but also in life. When you maintain focus and control the pace, freedom of choice and joy from the process emerge. Balance the game, balance the win — with 1xBet.

Choose a responsible approach with 1xBet and the 1xBalance program — play for fun, live to the fullest, and follow the project on social media!

