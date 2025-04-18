18.5m Lagos residents receive Sanwo-Olu’s N130bn subsidy intervention

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George

…as Lagos IGR rises from ₦2.080trn in 2024 to ₦2.968trn in ’25

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least, 18.5 million, out of estimated 23 million Lagos residents have received N130 billion state’s government Social Protection Supports through various subsidy interventions under the present administration.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, disclosed this on Wednesday, at the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing highlighting the activities of the ministry and scorecard of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Obafemi Hamzat Administration so far, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to George,”The state government has delivered N130 billion in Social Protection Support, reaching over 18.5 million Lagosians through coordinated interventions such as the Transport Subsidy Allowance following fuel subsidy removal, and the “OUNJE EKO” food subsidy programme, which has enhanced access to affordable, nutritious food for low-income households across the State.

“Improved targeting and inclusion through successful linkage of the Lagos State Social Register (LASSR) with the National Identity Number (NIN) in collaboration with NIMC, enhancing precision in delivering interventions.

“Strengthened grassroots data systems by training 400 enumerators for household data collection across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs. A vital step in evidence-based planning and equitable distribution of resources.”

The commissioner added that, the state government also, “facilitated a significant increase in Lagos State’s total revenue from ₦2.080 trillion in 2024 to ₦2.968 trillion in 2025, demonstrating improved fiscal planning.

“Ensured the timely passage and assent of the Year 2025 Budget Appropriation Bill, maintaining Lagos State’s reputation for disciplined budgeting.

The budget achieved an 87 per cent pppperformance rate in 2024, reflecting effective execution of planned expenditures across sectors.

“Conducted a cross-sectoral expenditure framework review, enabling more equitable and impact-driven resource distribution.

“Engaged citizens across all five administrative divisions through budget consultative forums, aligning the budget with grassroots priorities.”