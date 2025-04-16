16-yr-old Confidence Eneotu Isaiah emerges winner of Rector Cares Foundation’s inaugural essay competition

By Benjamin Njoku

Sixteen-year-old Confidence Eneotu Isaiah from St. Gregory High School, recently emerged the winner of the inaugural edition of Rector Cares Foundation Essay Competition, held in Lagos.

She walked away with the grand prize of N500,000 and an internship opportunity with one of the foundation’s partner brands.

The essay competition, open to SS1 and SS2 students in Lagos, focused on the theme “The Critical Role of Wash in Promoting Sustainable Development in Lagos”.

The foundation received thousands of submissions, with judges evaluating entries based on originality, creativity, clarity, and feasibility of proposed solutions ¹.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony held last weekend, Onyedikachi Erete, Founder of Rector Cares Foundation, expressed his excitement at the growing interest in sustainable development initiatives, particularly the increased participation from children and young minds.

“We are thrilled to see young minds rise to the challenge of addressing key issues facing our society,” Onyedikachi said. “This year’s entries were not only numerous but also of exceptional quality, reflecting the brilliance and creativity of Nigeria’s next generation,” erete said.

Responding to her daughter’s achievement, Confidence’s mother expressed her delight at her daughter’s win, stating it’s the biggest prize she’s won so far.

“I’m beyond happy that Confidence has won such a significant amount of money. While she’s participated in several competitions before, this is by far the biggest prize she has won. This is a huge moment for us, and we are so grateful for the opportunity she’s had to showcase her talents,” she said.

The Rector Cares Foundation has a proven track record of providing innovative water solutions to communities across Nigeria. Through its water projects, the Foundation has positively impacted over 150,000 individuals in states such as Lagos, Abia, Imo and Enugu by providing access to clean water.