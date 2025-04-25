150 indigent undergraduates to enjoy scholarship from NEPLND Western OML34 Joint Venture 

Not fewer than 150 indigent undergraduates will be awarded scholarships from NEPLND Western OML34 Joint Venture.

This is out of the fewer than 280 Indigent students that took part in a university scholarship aptitude test organised by the Nigeria Exploration Production Limited/NDWestern Asset Management Team (AMT) OML 34 Joint Venture, on Saturday, April 26th, 2025 in Warri Delta state.

The aptitude test which took place at the College of Education, Warri, and supervised by the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR, aimed at selecting 150 qualified students across its 35 host communities, for university scholarship.

Addressing newsmen on the exercise, NEPL/NDWestern Asset Management Team (AMT) JV’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Karo Ovraity, said that WAEC was engaged to conduct the scholarship examination to ensure transparency, credibility of the exercise and to assure the communities of fairness.

Ovrity, who was represented by the Company’s Community’s Liaison Officer (CLO), Mr. James Ekeanyanwu, disclosed that the students who sat for the examination were selected from their host communities based on oil production quota and pipeline bearing and to promote education and learning among It’s host communities.

According to him “We sent messages to our host communities and based on facilities in your area, we select the students say three, four students in some communities. We gave the communities chairmen the free hand to select the students so ours is to conduct the examination.

“WAEC is doing the conduct of the examination, our is just the administrative work. It is WAEC that will release the results so there will be no issues of manipulation. We think WAEC is more established to conduct the examination”

He said that the exercise was a backlog of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, editions that were postponed due to global coronavirus pandemic.

Ekeanyanwu said that the scholarship examination results would be out within one month of the examination, expressing optimism that WAEC would be diligent and transparent in coming out with the overall beneficiaries of the scholarship.

He said that the scholarship examination had been an annual event of NEPL/NDWestern Asset Management Team (AMT) JV but was disrupted by COVID-19 which led to the postponement.

Ekeanyanwu, however enjoined the students to be hardworking and take their academic pursuits seriously saying that the scholarship was designed to help students and their parents overcome economic challenges by helping them pay their children school fees.

NEPL/NDWestern OML34 JV, have been involved in communities development projects across its 35 host communities in Delta state that has made it enjoyed a peaceful operations in the area.