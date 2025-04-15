15 injured in Lagos gas explosion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least 15 people sustained varying degrees of burn injuries on Sunday following a gas explosion at No. 12 Amosu Street, Ijora Badia, in the Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

The explosion, which occurred around 5:00 p.m., was triggered by a 25-kilogram gas cylinder inside a mini shop. The shop was one of five located within a bungalow housing 15 self-contained rooms and seven other shops.

An eyewitness, Kabiru Ahmed, said the blast caused significant damage but, fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion was caused by a gas leak resulting from mishandling of the product, which was ignited by a nearby flame.

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident and reported that no fatalities were recorded.

As of 6:00 p.m., Adeseye stated that the fire had been completely extinguished, and the remaining gas cylinders were safely evacuated. “15 persons, including adults and children of both genders, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries,” she said.

She also assured that many of the victims had received first aid on-site, while others were rushed to the hospital for further treatment. “None of the cases are life-threatening,” Adeseye added.

Emergency responders at the scene included personnel from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Nigeria Police.