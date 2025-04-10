10 visa types you can apply for to enter the U.S

By Adegboyega Adeleye

It is highly imperative for any foreigner wishing to enter the U.S to get a visa, whether it is a long-term immigrant visa for permanent residence or a short-term non-immigrant visa for a temporary stay. The purpose of your intended travel will determine the type of visa required under U.S immigration law.

Furthermore, as a visa applicant, you will need to establish that you meet all requirements to receive the category of visa for which you are applying.

Non-immigrant visas are used by those who wish to enter the United States temporarily to carry out certain duties, such as business travelers, tourists, workers with specialised abilities, and students.

Anyone willing to apply for such a visa must convince the consular representative of their intent to depart the United States following their brief stay.

Visitor visas are nonimmigrant visas for persons who want to enter the United States temporarily for business (B-1 visa), for tourism (B-2 visa), or for a combination of both purposes (B-1/B-2 visa). The common types of US visas include those for business (B-1), tourism (B-2), work (H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, L-1), study (F, M), investors (E-1, E-2), family (K-1, K-3), and other categories like religious workers (R) and journalists (I).

This article will explore ten types of visas you can apply for to enter the United States of America.

1. Tourist or Business Visa

The tourist visa is used for tourism, vacation, or visiting family and friends. This tourist or business visa is available in two different forms, which are frequently combined and issued as one Visa. To obtain a tourist or business visa, you must demonstrate to the consular official that your stay in the country is temporary and that you have the means to pay for your costs during your visit. Additionally, evidence of living outside the US is required, and under this visa, you cannot accept employment.

Examples of tourist or business visas include B-1 for business associates, those attending scientific, educational, business conventions, settling an estate or negotiating contracts and B-2 for pleasure or for medical treatment. This includes tourism, visiting friends and family, medical treatment, and social or service activities.

2. Student Visa

A popular type of visa people apply for is the Student Visa. In this category, the institution is required to admit foreign nationals who come to the United States to pursue higher education. After being accepted, they will obtain the necessary permission documents to submit when applying for the student visa. The I-20’s commencement date gives the students 120 days to begin the visa application process, and they have 30 days after that to leave the country. Examples of visas students may obtain include the following:

F-1 Visa, for people who desire to engage in academic programs at universities recognised by the United States or in programs to improve their English are granted this visa and the M-1 for those who intend to pursue non-academic, vocational training or training in the United States are eligible for this visa.

3. Religious Worker Visa

The Religious Worker Visa, known as the R-type Visa, is offered to those who wish to work in a religious capacity in the U.S. temporarily. The religious worker includes people who are authorised by a recognised entity to conduct religious activities.

4. Domestic Employee Visa

The Domestic Employee Visa is a specific category for personal or domestic servants who accompany their employer to the U.S. Consequently, these employees are eligible for a B-1 Visa.

The domestic servants of a foreign diplomat or a government official are eligible for an A-3 or a G-5 Visa. The domestic employees who can apply for a domestic employee visa include Housemaids, Footmen, Cooks, Butlers, Chauffeurs, Nannies, Gardeners, Paid companions, and many more.

5. Media and Journalist Visa

A non-immigrant who works for a foreign media outlet is given a Media (I) visa to enter the country temporarily so they can carry out their line of work. However, they are required to have a home office abroad. A visitor’s visa is offered to the foreign citizen if he or she is travelling for purposes such as attending a conference or a meeting, guest lecture, engaging in academic activities, purchasing media equipment, or vacation.

Furthermore, spouses and children under the age of 21 are allowed to accompany the principal Visa holder under the B-2 Visa.

6. Exchange Visitor Visa

An exchange visitor visa is offered to foreign nationals. Foreigners are welcome to visit the US to take part in exchange programmes. However, the official programme sponsor must accept and approve you before you may apply for the Visa. An exchange visitor is given a J Visa, which is intended to encourage the exchange of information and talents across a variety of areas.

The participants of an exchange visitor visa include Teachers, Professors, Research scholars, Students at academic levels, Professional trainees, and visitors.

7. Ship Crew or Transit Visa

This is a type of visa offered for transit or ship crew. It could be a Transit C Visa, issued to foreign nationals who are travelling to another country via the United States and must meet the requirements for a B-2 visa.

The Crew D Visa is issued to a crew member who is working on a ship or an aeroplane. Crew members need a B-1 or B-2 visa if they are visiting the country between flights or cruises.

8. Intracompany Transfer Visa

The Intracompany Transfer Visa is known as L-1. It is issued to employees of multinational companies who are transferred to a US branch for a limited time.

9. Extraordinary Ability Visa

The Extraordinary Ability (O-1 visa) for non-immigrants allows individuals with extraordinary abilities in science, business, art, education, athletics, or the motion picture and television industry to work in the U.S. for a specific period.

10. Work Visa

A US work visa allows foreign nationals to enter and work in the United States for a specific period or permanently. There are two main categories: temporary work visas (nonimmigrant) and permanent work visas (immigrant). For a temporary visa, you need a certain Visa based on the type of work you’ll be doing.

Examples of work visas include:

H1-B for speciality occupation

H-1 B-1 – Work Visa on a temporary basis

H-2A for seasonal agricultural workers

H-2B for skilled and unskilled workers

H-3 for trainees

L-1 for intra-company transferees

L-2 for dependents

Vanguard News