10 top travel destinations most likely to be affected by new U.S tariffs

By Patrick Igwe

On April 2, 2025, the President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump publicised a series of new tariffs on a number of countries.

These tariffs were aimed at creating an even trading ground for the US, and this was referred to as “liberation Day”.

Not long after other countries have began implementing retaliatory tariffs on the US creating an unforeseen push and pull between the US and other countries.



Here are 10 countries most likely to be affected by the new US tariffs:

10. France



France and the United states of America have had a history of cooperation and disagreements occasionally, however France has been a go-to destination for US citizens. The new tariff situation could be a major deterrent to the fact that American travelers frequent France and now the tariffs could result in a hike in prices for tourist and travelers from the US.

9. Thailand



Thailand is a southeast Asian country known for its tropical landscapes and aesthetically pleasing beaches. This has made it a vacation spot for travelers from the US. This tariffs could result in a drop in numbers for the tourism industry of Thailand, because the prices would skyrocket for US-based travelers and result in dwindled numbers of travelers.

8. India



India’s cultures and religions go back thousands of years, and this has triggered the curiosity of travelers from the US. Travelers from the US could experience a major change in prices when they decide to visit India.

7. Japan



The island nation of Japan is known for its fusion of ancient historic monuments like ancient temples and modern day edifices like skyscrapers. This blend of ancient and modern is an attraction for U.S travelers. The inflow of travelers from the US would become a little less than average due to the instability and increase in prices for tourists and visitors.

6. South Korea



The South Korean movie industry has brought the nation to the limelight, making it a more likely location to visit and experience their daily life firsthand. But with the new US tariffs, US travelers could decide not to indulge due to price increase

5. Canada



The relationship between the US and Canada has been one of the most stable between two countries in the world. Both countries share the longest undefended land border between two countries. But with the new US tariffs, travel budgets could be inflated. This could deter US travelers from choosing Canada as a go-to location

4. Germany



For U.S. citizens, travel to Germany is generally straightforward. Germany is part of the Schengen Area, which means U.S. tourists can stay for up to 90 days within a 180-day period without a visa. But with the new change in tariffs the prices could take a turn and become a lot less affordable for US travelers

3. Vietnam



For US travelers, Vietnam used to be relatively affordable. Offering low costs in food, accommodation and even transportation. The new tariffs could result in an upward change in prices for US travelers.

2. Mexico



Mexico and the US share an almost 2000 mile long border, making inter-country travels and migration a part of their relationship. Despite the long lasting relationship between both nations, the US tariffs would also greatly impact the travel business because the number of travelers seeking affordable time-out. With the new US tariffs, the hike in price could result in a change of mind for US travelers

1. China

China provides both leisure and business opportunities for its visitors and tourists. US travelers often like to indulge themselves in both the leisure and business opportunities China has to offer. Sadly, the new US tariffs could result in a major upward movement in the prices of goods and services.

Vanguard News