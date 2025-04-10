10 rice milling companies receive financial management capacity boost

…as millers express excitement, set to improve business potentials

By Gabriel Ewepu

KANO – AS rice remains a major staple for the over 230 million mouths in Nigeria,German Development Cooperation- Market Oriented Value chains for jobs and growth in the ECOWAS region Programme, GIZ-MOVE, built financial management capacity of 10 rice milling companies to boost production and profitability.

The three-day intense training workshop with the theme ‘Finance Essentials for Rice Mills’, was funded and facilitated by the GIZ-MOVE, basically is to ensure that small and medium rice millers by the end of the course they should have a working knowledge of the financial essentials that will guide them with the rice milling industry to make informed choices to achieving its strategic goals.

Meanwhile, the participants were taught basic financial tools including Financial Objectives; Financial Planning; Cost and profit; Break-even; Budgets; Cash flow; and Investment analysis.

Speaking on the essence of the workshop, the Private Sector Development and Economic Cooperation Advisor, German Development Cooperation- Market Oriented Value chains for jobs and growth in the ECOWAS region Programme, GIZ-MOVE, Precious Ijirigho, explained that the training was basically acknowledging the fact that processors are key drivers of development, therefore, GIZ-MOVE also identified challenges including limited access to finance, which hampers growth and expansion.

According to Ijirigho, “What informed the training of rice millers on Financial Essentials for Rice Millers by GIZ-MOVE? GIZ’s Market Oriented Value Chains for Jobs and Growth in the ECOWAS region (MOVE) program aims to enhance private sector development for rice processors in West Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

“With over 10 years of experience in rice processing, GIZ has identified low quality and quantity in processing as significant challenges across the region. To address these issues, GIZ developed the Rice Miller Business Training Program, which includes four interconnected courses designed to improve business management skills and promote competitiveness. Recognizing that processors are key drivers of development, GIZ-MOVE also identified challenges such as limited access to finance, which hampers growth and expansion.

“To support rice mills in becoming investment-ready and attracting funding, the GIZ-MOVE’s Rice Millers Business Training features a course on Financial Essentials for Rice Mills. This training equips rice millers with the knowledge necessary to fully understand their businesses and make informed investments that foster sustainable growth. By addressing these critical areas, GIZ-MOVE aims to lay a strong financial foundation for rice processors, enabling them to overcome challenges and enhance the overall quality and quantity of rice production in the region.

“Approximately 10 rice mills participated in the workshop, which range from medium to large scale. Each mill applied to join the program and underwent a careful selection process to ensure suitability for the course. It is worth noting that two experts (the mill manager and the expert responsible for the department in charge for the topic) of each rice mill participated during the training for the sake of sustainability of the expertise within the company.

“We are confident that this training will not only enhance their production capabilities but also help participants gain a better understanding of investments. In fact, the training will improve the financial planning capacity and investment decision making which in return will lead to an increase of milling capacity and then increase of milled rice. In this sense, we will encourage them to continually analyze their businesses to ensure sustainability and growth.”

Meanwhile, he assured that the training such as “those included in the RMBT, will be institutionalized at ECOWAS Rice Observatory (ERO) to scale it through its national chapters in the ECOWAS member States. They will continue to provide this training to stakeholders throughout the rice value chain in the future. Re-grading the extension of the training to other regions of the country, GIZ-MOVE could potentially do it in other regions if the need is identified and in the event of additional funding.”

He further stated that some participating rice mills will receive business coaching following the training.

“The RMBT course is complemented by business development support for selected rice mills willing to implement changes based on the training received. We plan to monitor and assist them as they apply these new strategies.

“Additionally, selected millers will have access to on-demand business coaching for two months following the training. This support is a significant incentive, considering that similar training and coaching services typically incur substantial costs”, he said.

He also added that, “We expect the millers to return to their operations with a renewed focus on analyzing their businesses, making informed decisions where necessary, organizing their financial records, and actively seeking to finance their growth.”

Meanwhile, participants expressed joy over the opportunity and platform GIZ-MOVE gave them as far as the capacity building of their knowledge on financial management is concerned in order to boost their productivity and profitability including sustainability of their business with the required capacity to withstand challenges in the business environment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training, an accountant at Mafa Rice Mill, Gonduwawa Industrial Area of Kano, Hamidu Hussaini, said he has really benefited from the training and will ensure the knowledge is translated into reality in the management of finances.

“I have a lot to take back to my country. Also, one, I have learnt a lot on how to manage resources, and how to plan, and how to have an availability of what we need, and how to access financial support from the financial bodies.

“For GIZ-MOVE, we really appreciate their effort, and we support them 100 per cent, and we encourage them, as we solicit that they should keep it up, and also bring a lot of things that will help our people and the world in general, in terms of food security, and other aspects that the team can come in and support”, he said.

Another participant who is an accountant at Magbasa Rice Mill, Garimalam, Kano State, Lapiyu Saeed, said, “Actually, I have learned a lot, especially the part of budgeting, cash flow, and also investment. I am very grateful that I found myself in this GIZ-MOVE training, and it is a great achievement for me and my company.”

The Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer, CTO, DeBranch Farmers, Kaduna State,Victor Peter Gwafan, said, “One of the take-homes from the training is the ability to properly cover gross profit and net profit, and also to really know how to use these tools, and one of the five tools, I was using perfectly was budgeting but I learned four more; investment analysis, gross profit and net profit, cost benefit , and break-even, and this is so impactful, and it is something that is going to make DeBranch to properly know how to analyze and document our data because we are a data-driven organization. So I thank GIZ-MOVE on behalf of our company.”

Also, another company, FVB Rice Mill, represented by the accountant, Aisha Ibrahim, said, “I have my knowledge enriched experience because I have gotten knowledge about break-even analysis, which my company did not know, therefore, I will apply the break-even analysis, and also train other staff your knowledge. I appreciate GIZ-MOVE for the training, and I will be glad it continues, like two times in a year if possible.”