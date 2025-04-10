By Igwe Patrick

In the year 2025, despite the endeavours of the UN, WHO and other world organisations to make the world a safer, peaceful and healthy place to be, there are a few countries as of 2025 that are high-risk and pose a dangerous threat for anyone looking to travel there.

The 10 most dangerous countries to travel to in 2025 are as follows:

Sudan



The war in Sudan has made the country one of the least hospitable travel destinations on the planet, due to the ongoing civil conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which erupted in April 2023. This conflict has severely disrupted the country’s infrastructure, economy, and society, leading to a humanitarian crisis. Sudan’s situation remains critical due to ongoing violence, a collapsed healthcare system, and acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. The challenges are compounded by rising prices, making life almost unbearable for the population.

Yemen



In January 2015, Yemen fell into uttermost war and chaos after Houthi fighters seized the presidential compound in Sanaa. The war has raged on ever since bringing famine to the country and instability in the region. As of March 2025, the United States launched its biggest air and naval strikes. This marked the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East. Humanitarian efforts are crumbling under the violence, making Yemen one of the most dangerous places in the world to travel to in2025.

Myanmar



Myanmar isn’t a safe place to travel right now due to the ongoing civil war. The civil war in Myanmar has been recorded as the world’s longest ongoing civil war, which has spanned almost eight decades. Since staging a coup in 2021, Myanmar has experienced severe unrest that has led to the displacement of over 3 million people and crimes against humanity. The War in Myanmar has led to the collapse of essential services, including health and water systems, combined with natural disasters like cyclones and floods. Visiting Myanmar in 2025 might not be a good idea.

Syria



Syria is a nation still devastated by years of war, with active combat zones and various militant groups. 13.8 million Syrians have been displaced due to the war and unrest in the nation. Syria can be noted as one of the largest humanitarian crises globally.

South Sudan



Since its independence in 2011, South Sudan has experienced ethnic conflicts, battling major political crisis, and severe flooding. To add to the list of troubles South Sudan is home to nearly 900,000 refugees from Sudan due to the war, straining its limited resources. South Sudan’s instability at the moment has made it unsafe.

Ukraine

The ongoing conflict with Russia has led to widespread destruction of property, displacement of thousands of Ukrainians, and a volatile security situation, making Ukraine a dangerous destination for travellers.

Somalia



The situation in Somalia is a complex humanitarian crisis. The extremist group Al-Shabaab, have carried out over 120 attacks in 2024 alone. Drought has also been a major issue in the country, with thousands of people needing assistance.

Iraq



While the territorial threat of ISIS has diminished, Iraq remains unstable due to recurring insurgent attacks, militia violence, and political turmoil. Security remains fragile, especially in rural areas, and deep-rooted ethnic and sectarian divisions continue to fuel unrest.

Haiti



The government in Haiti is at its weakest point now unable to tackle the insecurity in the country with armed groups in constant conflicts with the police. Some areas in the country have fallen to the hands of these armed groups spiking Crime, kidnappings, and food shortages. At the same time natural rake through communities.

Lebanon



Lebanon has been in deep turmoil due to multiple overlapping crises, over 1.5 million refugees have stretched resources in the country dry, political crisis, outbreak of cholera, a blast that killed over 200 people and displaced thousands.

Vanguard News