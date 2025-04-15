₦300M Hosting Fund: Rivers Govt threatens legal action against NBA

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), demanding an immediate refund of the controversial ₦300 million it paid as “hosting rights” for the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC), threatening legal action if the demand is not met.

The warning follows the NBA’s recent decision to relocate the 2025 AGC from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu State—a move the state government described as a breach of trust.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Hector Igbikiowubo, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas (retd), the Rivers State Government rejected the NBA’s claim that the ₦300 million was a “gift” and not related to the hosting of the AGC.

“For clarity, the Rivers State Government’s records show that the payment of ₦300 million to the NBA was made with the mutual understanding that Rivers State would host the 2025 edition of the NBA AGC,” the statement read.

According to the government, the agreement was made in good faith, with expectations that hosting the high-profile event would bring substantial economic benefits to the state and its people.

The government criticized the NBA’s decision to relocate the conference as “unethical,” insisting that the unilateral move undermined the initial agreement and amounted to a betrayal of trust.

“The NBA’s decision to withhold the ₦300 million paid for the purpose of hosting the AGC in Rivers State is unethical and amounts to a breach of trust,” the statement added.

The government further warned that if the NBA fails to refund the money, it will pursue all legal avenues to recover the funds, which it described as the “property of the good people of Rivers State.”

Despite the dispute, the Rivers State Government reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with professional bodies, including the NBA, but cautioned that it “will not accommodate exploitation of our people and the Rivers State Government.”