Zamfara APC crisis deepens as Jaji’s faction reaffirms suspension of party chairman

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The internal crisis within the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has escalated, with the faction led by Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji reaffirming the suspension of Tukur Umar Danfulani as the state party chairman.

Factional party secretary Mansur Aminu Khalifa, in a statement reacting to a recent State Working Committee (SWC) meeting communique, dismissed the legitimacy of Danfulani’s leadership.

Khalifa described the communique issued by former APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, as “laughable”, likening it to “a wounded lion on the verge of ending in misery.”

“We do not recognize the leadership of Tukur Danfulani and his entire structure. The APC supporters in Zamfara have shown them the appropriate political path by suspending their membership. By implication, a party member whose membership is withdrawn is logically out of the circle.”

He reiterated that Danfulani’s suspension renders all his actions as null and void, adding that his loyalty is solely to his “paymasters for monetary gain.”

Khalifa also dismissed claims that Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, donated N500 million to APC supporters in Zamfara.

“It is a political gimmick to believe that a minister who could not even hand over a N50 million donation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can claim to have donated N500 million to party supporters.”

He alleged that former APC Welfare Secretary, Bashir Ataka, had exposed the deception, and challenged Matawalle’s faction to provide verifiable data on how the money was shared and who the beneficiaries were.

“Their failure to do so is enough to debunk their lies.”

Khalifa further accused Matawalle of withholding President Tinubu’s N50 million donation meant for victims of banditry and fire incidents in Zamfara.

“This amount has not been handed over to the victims. It is believed to be either with the Minister for personal enrichment or stuck between his discontented political aides.”

He also criticized the handling of 12,000 bags of rice allocated to Zamfara APC supporters, claiming that only 7,000 bags were distributed, while the rest was allegedly diverted by Matawalle and his associates.

Khalifa praised Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for his consistent support for APC members in Zamfara, arguing that “we do not need recognition from a disbanded political structure led by stooges like Tukur Danfulani.”

“Jaji has touched the lives of millions of Zamfara APC supporters. He shared moments of joy and happiness with them at the beginning of Ramadan, a sacrifice Minister Matawalle has failed to make.”

He further mocked Matawalle’s declining popularity, recalling that his convoy was stoned and booed during his last visit to Zamfara.

“His second visit sent a clear message that Zamfara is no longer for the unserious-minded. People stoned his convoy and chanted ‘bye-bye forever’—a clear sign of his disconnection from his people.”

Khalifa urged President Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to closely monitor Matawalle, warning that he could cause further damage to the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Zamfara people are done with him and are ready to humiliate him once more in future elections.”

He concluded by insisting that Tukur Danfulani’s faction must surrender to the will of the people, asserting that Isiyaka Ajiya Anka’s faction remains the only recognized APC leadership in Zamfara until a valid congress is conducted.