Youth unemployment, hunger worrisome — Alake

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — THE Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, yesterday, described the high rate of unemployment among youths and food shortage as worrisome just as he advocated the youth involvement in agricultural activities, especially farming, to reduce rising unemployment and boost food production in the country.

Oba Adedotun made the call at a press conference to herald the 38th Lisabi Festival held at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Alake explained that it is unacceptable for a country like Nigeria, with its vast arable land, not to be able to feed itself but rely heavily on food importation.

The monarch said: “If youths engage in farming, rather than roaming the street, the issue of unemployment would be addressed.”

Speaking on the festival which will be held from March 31 to April 6, 2025, is themed ‘Back to land: Panacea for food sustainability and youth employment in Egbaland’.

He said: “I wish to use this medium to reiterate my royal appreciation and that of our forebears. Let me reiterate that Lisabi Festival remains a vibrant rallying point for all Egba sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora to celebrate our richly endowed culture and bring to bear qualitative development in Egbaland.

“It is no gainsaying that Egba sons and daughters on the global stage in various fields of human endeavours hold sway and blaze the trails in positive accomplishments thus sustaining and keeping alive the virtues of resilience, astute leadership qualities encapsulated by life and times of Lisabi Agbongbo Akala.”

“Our choice of the Hero of this year’s celebration; Oba Ladapo Ademola II, Alake of Egbaland (1920-1962) is apposite considering our revered monarch’s contributions to the history, development and qualitative accomplishment of Egbaland during his glorious reign as the Alake of Egbaland.”