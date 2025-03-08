You’re very ugly, Ronaldo tells lookalike fan



Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines after bantering with his lookalike fan.

The all-timeleading goal-scorer in football told the fan on Friday at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that he was “very ugly”.

The video of the conversation has gone viral.

Ronaldo was alongside his teammates, near the touchline, doing the pre-match warm-up, as Al Nassr was set to take on Al Shabab in their Matchday 24 of the Saudi Pro League 2024/25 season.

“Bro you don’t look like me (x2), you’re very ugly,” said Ronaldo.

“You are the best bro, wallahi,” said the lookalike fan.

Although Ronaldo scored his team’s second goal, it was a frustrating game for Al Nassr as they were held 2-2.