Your leadership has created conducive environment for artistic expression – Musawa hails Tinubu @73

As Nigerians celebrate President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 73rd birthday on Saturday, March 29, 2025, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has joined in honoring the President for his contributions to the nation’s creative sector.

Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa praised Tinubu as a visionary leader whose administration has shown unwavering commitment to the development of Nigeria’s arts and culture industries.

In a statement, Musawa lauded the President’s support in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, emphasizing that his leadership has fostered an enabling environment for artistic expression, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“As the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, I am honored to acknowledge President Tinubu’s instrumental role in establishing our Ministry, which has been a game-changer in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and creative industries. His leadership has created a conducive environment for artistic expression, innovation, and entrepreneurship to thrive.”

She highlighted the major strides made under Tinubu’s administration in implementing policies and programs to harness the potential of the creative economy. According to her, the government’s dedication to the sector is reflected in various initiatives and projects that have positioned Nigeria’s arts, culture, and tourism on the global stage.

“As we celebrate this special day, we salute President Tinubu’s vision, leadership, and dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative sector. We wish him a happy birthday and many more years of good health, wisdom, and prosperity,” Musawa stated.

With Tinubu at the helm, she noted, the Ministry has continued to thrive and expand, ensuring that Nigeria’s creative talents and cultural legacy receive the recognition and support they deserve.