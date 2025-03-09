Youdeowei elected Golf Around Captain, vows to foster sportsmanship

Mr Elaye Youdeowei, the newly elected Captain of Golf Around, a golf society the United Kingdom, has said his goals are to encourage teamwork, sportsmanship and a welcoming environment for all members, whether seasoned players or newcomers.

Youdeowei, in a statement, expressed appreciation for members’ support, trust and confidence in him.

According to him, the role is not just a title, but a responsibility that he takes with great enthusiasm and commitment.

He stated: “A special thank you to our outgoing interim committee headed by our first-ever captain, Sato Osayande, for their leadership, dedication, and the hard work they have put into making this club stronger.

Your contributions have set a high standard, and I hope to build upon your success.

“Golf Around is a great community. It is a place where we come together to share our love for the game, improve our skills, and create lasting friendships. As captain, my goal is to encourage teamwork, sportsmanship, and a welcoming environment for all members, whether seasoned players or newcomers.

“I look forward to working closely with our new committee, organising exciting events, and ensuring that every member feels valued and engaged. Most importantly, I hope to uphold the spirit of golf—integrity, respect and perseverance—both on and off the course.”



The inauguration was held at the Hainult Golf Club in Essex and it was well attended by members and guests.