You were a loyal soul – Jonathan mourns Okupe

Okupe

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his former aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe, describing him as a courageous and dedicated public servant.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan highlighted Okupe’s significant contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Okupe. He was a dedicated and loyal soul who passionately advocated for the progress and development of our great nation.”

Jonathan praised Okupe’s unwavering commitment, diligence, and sense of duty, noting that his efforts in defending government policies played a key role in advancing good governance.

“Okupe’s contributions to my administration and his relentless efforts in defending our policies will always be remembered. He was a man of conviction, courage, and wisdom, whose impact transcended his immediate roles and touched the lives of many.”

The former President acknowledged that Okupe’s passing is a great loss to Nigeria, stating that his absence will be deeply felt.

“As we mourn his departure, we take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication.”

Okupe, who served as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs in Jonathan’s administration, was known for his outspoken nature and strong political influence. (NAN)