You are “Aare Ona Kankafo” of all political and democratic struggles – Keyamo hails Tinubu at 73

By Nwafor Sunday

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, marks his 73rd birthday on Saturday, March 29, 2025, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), has paid glowing tribute to the President, describing him as a bold reformer, master strategist, and champion of democracy.

In his heartfelt message titled “Tribute to My President at 73,” Keyamo lauded Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to democratic struggles, likening him to the “Aare Ona Kankafo”—a title historically reserved for fearless war generals. He asserted that Tinubu’s impact on Nigeria’s democracy will take decades to be fully appreciated, given the systemic challenges he has boldly confronted since assuming office.

Keyamo highlighted Tinubu’s pivotal role in the fight for democracy, particularly his contributions to NADECO, which opposed military rule and fought for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria. He recalled that upon the return of civilian rule in 1999, Tinubu emerged as the consensus candidate for Governor of Lagos State, where he became a rallying point for progressive governance and led legal and political battles against the excesses of the then-ruling party.

His influence extended to the historic 2015 elections, when he rallied the biggest coalition in Nigeria’s history to form the All Progressives Congress (APC), effectively ending the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and rebalancing the political landscape.

Keyamo also acknowledged Tinubu’s personal struggles in winning the APC presidential ticket in 2022 and his eventual victory in the 2023 general elections, noting that his perseverance demonstrated his unwavering commitment to genuine national transformation.

According to Keyamo, Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidies and floating of the Naira, signal his bold approach to governance, tackling issues that previous administrations avoided for political convenience. He expressed optimism that these policies will lead to long-term economic growth, job creation, and the revival of Nigeria’s middle class.

“Now, we are clearly headed in the right direction as a country,” Keyamo stated, predicting that the reforms will positively impact key sectors in the coming years.

While acknowledging that there will be a time to answer tough political questions, Keyamo urged Nigerians to take a moment to celebrate Tinubu’s leadership, resilience, and commitment to democratic values.

“For now, let us pay tribute to this enigmatic and bold reformer, this quintessential democrat, this master of political consensus, this exemplary President, and this ‘Aare Ona Kankafo’ of all political and democratic struggles.”