Yolanda Saldívar denied parole 30 years after murdering Selena

Yolanda Saldívar, who murdered Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla-Perez in 1995, was denied early parole by a Texas board on Thursday.

Sentenced to life in prison, Saldívar became eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The three-person board denied her request, citing her continued threat to public safety. She can reapply in March 2030.

Yolanda Saldívar, founder of Selena’s fan club and manager of her boutiques, shot the 23-year-old singer at a Corpus Christi hotel on March 31, 1995.

The murder followed allegations that Saldívar embezzled funds from Selena’s businesses.

Selena, dubbed the “Queen of Tejano,” won a Grammy in the early 1990s.

Her posthumous album Dreaming of You topped the charts, and her legacy was cemented in the 1997 film Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez.

