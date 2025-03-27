Yobe govt dismisses Boko Haram eviction rumors, assures residents of safety

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe State Government has dismissed claims that Boko Haram issued an eviction notice to communities in Gujba Local Government Area, calling the rumors false and misleading.

Speaking after a state security council meeting in Damaturu, chaired by Deputy Governor Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, Special Adviser on Security Matters Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd.) assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their activities without fear.

“There is no credible intelligence suggesting that Boko Haram has issued any eviction notice to residents of Gujba or any other part of the state,” Abdulsalam stated. He emphasized the government’s continued collaboration with security agencies to protect all communities.

Newly appointed Commissioner of Police Abubakar Osun reiterated security agencies’ commitment to ensuring a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

“We have reviewed the state’s security framework and implemented measures to guarantee the safety of residents during the festive season. Parents and guardians are advised to monitor their children and discourage reckless behavior,” he said.

The security council commended traditional rulers and community leaders for fostering peace and resolving conflicts across the state.

Residents have been urged to disregard unfounded rumors and cooperate with authorities to maintain peace and security.