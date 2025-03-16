Women’s group gives Senate 14-day ultimatum to reinstate Senator Natasha

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – A group, the Interfaith Women Alliance for Justice, alongside concerned Nigerians and civil society organizations, have given the Senate a strict 14-day ultimatum to immediately reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and restore all her rights and privileges.

The Nigerian Senate was created to defend justice, uphold democracy, and ensure that every citizen—regardless of gender or status is treated fairly under the law, the group has said.

The group said the Senate was also meant to be the voice of the people, a sanctuary where truth prevails over power, and where the rights of the weak are protected against the strong.

Comrade Saratu Shekari, Spokesperson, Interfaith Women Alliance for Justice, said in Kaduna on Sunday, that today, “it(the Senate)has become a place where power is used to silence, where injustice is disguised as law, and where those who dare to speak are punished without mercy.”

“The unjust suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not just a political decision—it is a cruel reminder of how easily women, justice, and truth can be erased in this country,” she alleged.

“A woman punished for courage while others walk free. She was not accused of stealing, corruption, or treason. Her only crime was refusing to submit to intimidation, refusing to accept injustice, and demanding fairness in a system designed to silence her.”

“Yet, for this, she was suspended for six months—stripped of her position, denied her security, erased from legislative duties, and left vulnerable to threats. Meanwhile, history tells a different story for others:A senator once led thugs into the Senate chamber to steal the mace—the very symbol of legislative authority. No six-month suspension followed.”

“Another senator publicly defied the Senate President and disrupted plenary multiple times. His name was never erased from the records. A current leader within the Senate has been involved in multiple legislative infractions but has never faced this level of punishment.”

“The message is clear: when men break the rules, they are excused. When a woman stands her ground, she is crushed. How did we become a country where a woman can be erased simply for speaking the truth? How did we get to a point where justice depends on gender, and power is used to silence those who refuse to bow?”

“What does this tell the young girls who dream of leadership? That no matter how hard they fight, the system will always find a way to break them? What does this tell Nigerians about democracy? That it is a privilege for the powerful, not a right for all?

If an elected senator can be treated this way, what chance do ordinary Nigerians have?”

“We, the Interfaith Women Alliance for Justice, alongside concerned Nigerians and civil society organizations, are giving the Senate a strict 14-day ultimatum to: Immediately reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and restore all her rights and privileges ensure that all senators—male or female—are held to the same standard of accountability, and to end the systematic persecution of women in Nigerian politics.”

“This is not a request—it is a demand. If these demands are ignored, we will reach out to the Sultan of Sokoto, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and other religious bodies to ensure that this injustice does not stand.”

“If we allow this to happen, we are telling every Nigerian woman that her voice does not matter, her rights do not matter, and her dignity can be taken away at any moment.

But we refuse to accept that. We will not be silent. We will not stand aside while injustice becomes the law of the land when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty,” the group said.