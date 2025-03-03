Woman who faked ₦500m miracle mansion arrested – Prophet Ebuka Obi

By Nwafor Sunday

The founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Prophet Ebuka Obi, has revealed that the woman who falsely testified about acquiring a ₦500 million mansion during a church service has been arrested.

In a video clip viewed by our correspondent on Monday, Obi stated, “I heard they have arrested the girl. We are interested in the case. The case cannot be manipulated. We want to know who sent her.”

Obi’s revelation follows his earlier disassociation from the woman and her testimony. Reports had surfaced of the unidentified woman claiming during a church service that she had miraculously purchased a luxury home worth half a billion naira. However, Obi quickly denied any affiliation with her, emphasizing that she had lied against God, not his ministry.

“Do I know her? Does any member know her? She came to testify, just like hundreds of others who come here daily. If the house she claimed to own is fake, then she lied before God and His altar—not the ministry. We are going to trace the girl,” Obi said.

The cleric further alleged that a fellow pastor from Eastern Nigeria had paid bloggers to exaggerate the controversy and drag his name into the scandal.

“I said it last month that my name would be all over the media, that the media would be shaking, making it look real—but it’s all fake,” he stated.

Obi maintained that his ministry remains transparent and committed to upholding the truth, adding that they are following up on the case to uncover the real motives behind the woman’s actions.