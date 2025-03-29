Wike’s character deficiency reason I chose Okowa in 2023 – Atiku

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has given further insights into why he picked former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over then Rivers State Governor; and now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, as running mate in 2023.

In a statement signed by his Media Office, in Abuja, on Saturday, titled: “Learning Without Character Is Equal To Zero,” the Atiku Media Office said, it was responding to “yet another emotional outburst” disguised as a press statement from Wike’s Media aide, Lere Olayinka.

The Atiku Media Office said, “While we understand that bitterness often finds expression in misplaced aggression, we must remind Mr. Wike and his team that a bitter heart isn’t capable of charity, nor does it inspire unity, healing, or truth.

“Once again, facts have been twisted in a desperate attempt to rewrite history. Mr. Wike, through his spokesperson, claims that he had 13 votes from a committee set up to recommend a vice presidential running mate, while Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa had only two.

“Let us be clear: there are no laid down rules or laws on the selection process of a running mate. Committees, consultations, and recommendations are advisory in nature.

“The final decision rests solely and exclusively with the presidential candidate, in this case, Atiku Abubakar. It is a constitutional and strategic choice, not a popularity contest.

“Assuming, but not conceding that Wike had 13 votes and Okowa had 2 — just like universities confer degrees “in learning and in character” — one must ask: what is the worth of votes if character scores a zero?

“Leadership is not only about numbers; it is about temperament, dignity, and the ability to unify. A man may boast of numbers, but if his conduct lacks grace and humility, those numbers are empty.

“We make no apologies for choosing Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate in 2023. That decision was based on a combination of intellect, composure, and statesmanship.

“We have been vindicated by Mr. Wike’s public conduct in Rivers state where he once served as governor and in Abuja since becoming FCT Minister, which has made it abundantly clear why he was unsuitable for the role of Vice President in a ticket meant to unify, not divide.

“We urge Mr. Wike and his social media spokesperson to resist the temptation to sermonize about religious piety during Ramadan and Lent, too, while simultaneously fanning the flames of discord. Let us not reduce sacred periods to a tool for petty political jabs.

“The task of rebuilding our party and our nation is a serious one. It is time to move beyond bruised egos and focus on what truly matters: the future of Nigeria and the wellbeing of its people!.”