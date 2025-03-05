Wike arrives in Italy for partnership in agric., vocational education

FCTA Director of Protocol, Sani Daura introducing the Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Nigeria in Italy, Ambassador Mustapha Mohammed, who welcomed the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to Milan today, while the Mandate Secretary on Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo, SSAs on Administration, Public Communications and Social Media and Legal, Udo Samuel Atang, Lere Olayinka and Benedict Daudu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, arrived Milan, Italy, today, ahead of series of official engagements, particularly meeting with the President of Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana.

The Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement in Milan, on Wednesday, that Wike departed Abuja on Tuesday night, and arrived in Milan at about 4:30 am today, and was received by the Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Nigeria in Italy, Ambassador Mustapha Mohammed.

He said “while in Milan, the FCT Minister will hold a meeting with the President of Lombardy Region on Thursday, and also meet agribusiness investors.”

Lombardy is adjudged as the first region of Italy in terms of economic importance, with a population of about 10 million people. It is the second most populous region of the European Union (EU) and the second region of the European Union by nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The FCT Minister’s meeting with the Attilio Fontana will center on seeking collaboration and evaluating possible prospects in the areas of Agriculture and Vocational Education, as well as strategic development partners with the Lombardy Region.

“Subsequently, Wike will meet investors in agribusiness and experts in vocational training, with a view to unlock new opportunities.

“The FCT Mandate Secretaries for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo and Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Geidam, as well as Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr. Udo Samuel Atang and Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multi-Lateral Cooperation, Barrister Benedict Daudu, accompanied the Minister on the trip.”