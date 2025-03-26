Wife cries out over husband’s disappearance nine months after abduction in Onitsha

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Mrs. MaryCynthia Ogechukwu Nnanyelugo has pleaded with security agencies to help locate her husband, Hyginus Arinze Nnanyelugo, who has been missing since July 11, 2024, after being abducted by armed assailants in Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to Mrs. Nnanyelugo, her husband was kidnapped along with his Lexus RX 300 Jeep (Gold Colour), Registration No. FGG 693 HC, by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers or hired assassins. Since then, neither her husband nor the vehicle has been traced.

In an affidavit sworn at the Law Chambers of Sir Ben Chudi Izuegbu Esq., a Notary Public, Mrs. Nnanyelugo recounted that the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Onoja Oboli Street, opposite Modebe Secondary School, Odoakpu, Onitsha.

She stated that her husband was driving home to No. 36 Sanniez Street, Odoakpu, when a tricycle carrying the assailants blocked his vehicle. They reportedly forced him into their tricycle and drove away, leaving no trace of his whereabouts.

Providing further details, she listed the vehicle’s Engine No. as 1MZ*4371507 and Chassis No. as MCU10-0052334, appealing to security operatives for urgent intervention in locating both her husband and the vehicle.

Mrs. Nnanyelugo confirmed that she reported the incident to the Fegge Police Division in Onitsha on July 12, 2024, where a police extract was issued to officially document the case.

Additionally, in an effort to locate him, she paid N35,000 for radio announcements on Radio Sapientia on July 23, 2024, calling on anyone with useful information to come forward.

Lamenting the emotional and financial toll the disappearance has had on the family, she urged security agencies to intensify their search, stressing that his prolonged absence has brought hardship and distress to their household.

Mrs. Nnanyelugo’s appeal underscores the growing concerns over insecurity in the region, as families continue to grapple with cases of kidnappings and unresolved disappearances.