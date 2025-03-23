Why Rhymestreet is a platform for untapped Nigerian talents — Founders

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the heart of Aba, Nigeria, where music once echoed through school halls and lively trade fairs, two childhood friends dared to dream of transforming raw talent into global artistry. Today, Nneji “Nosman” Abuwa and Chimezie Eke are the visionary founders of Rhymestreet Records — a platform designed to spotlight Nigeria’s untapped musical potential.

“Those early days in Aba, we used to have inter-school competitions with singing, rapping, and dancing as major categories. We also had trade fairs, fundraising parties, and other social events where music was the heartbeat,” Nosman recalls. “It was clear that Aba had a lot of musical talents, but there wasn’t a proper platform to harness them. That realization planted the seed for Rhymestreet Records.”

Their passion only grew stronger over the years. Nosman carved out a successful career as a singer and songwriter, collaborating with notable artists worldwide. His hit single “SHAKE” earned the MTN Music Plus Top 10 Awards in 2017. Meanwhile, Chimezie pursued acting and modeling, featuring in Hollywood movies such as Dolor y Gloria alongside Antonio Banderas and working with major fashion houses like Givenchy and Chanel.

The duo’s complementary backgrounds became the cornerstone of Rhymestreet Records, where music isn’t just about sound but storytelling — a fusion of art forms. “We believe that any work of art is borne out of creativity, and creative talent is a gift,” Chimezie emphasizes. “For us, it’s easy to make decisions and map out strategies because all aspects of creative art are interconnected. You can’t make a movie without a soundtrack, just as music isn’t complete without visuals and dance.”

More than just finding talent, Rhymestreet is about nurturing passion. “In addition to talent and creative ability, what we look for in an artist is a strong passion and desire to make music,” Nosman shares. “Talent is great, but without that burning zeal to keep going, no matter the obstacles, one may never realize their dreams.This same zeal drives us to focus on discovering untapped Nigerian music talents.