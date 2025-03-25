Why Nigeria’s democracy remains fragile, under siege – Ex-PDP spokesperson, CUPP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi, and the National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Peter Ameh, have both expressed concerns over the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking in separate interviews with Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday, they supported former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s assertion that Western-style democracy is failing in Nigeria due to its misalignment with African values, culture, and needs.

Odeyemi noted that democracy in Nigeria is failing the majority of citizens because politicians have manipulated the system for their benefit.

“Democracy isn’t working for most Nigerians because politicians have found ways to circumvent its principles,” he said. “It’s not just a leadership problem; the followership has been so impoverished that for as little as ₦5,000, votes can be bought.”

He lamented that democracy in Nigeria has become “a government by the few, for the few, and in the interest of the few, to the detriment of the majority.”

According to him, election rigging, vote buying, and the corruption of institutions such as the judiciary, police, and military have made it nearly impossible for democracy to serve ordinary Nigerians.

“The system is structured to reward the highest bidder. Until the elite agree to prioritize national interests over personal gain, nothing will change,” he stated.

Chief Peter Ameh echoed similar sentiments, stating that Nigeria’s democracy is on the brink of collapse due to corruption, favoritism, and lack of accountability across all three arms of government—executive, legislature, and judiciary.

“The executive manipulates electoral outcomes, the legislature prioritizes personal gain over public service, and the judiciary bends to political influence,” he said.

Ameh warned that if the country continues on this trajectory for another four years, its democratic institutions may be irreparably damaged.

He cited instances where the executive has disregarded court orders, detained individuals without due process, and engaged in financial mismanagement.

“The legislative arm, rather than serving as a check on the executive, has become a rubber-stamp institution that endorses undemocratic actions, such as the controversial state of emergency declared in Rivers State,” he added.

Ameh also criticized the judiciary, which he said has failed in its duty to uphold justice.

“Judicial corruption, including the acceptance of bribes to influence rulings, is a persistent issue. A clear example is a senator’s admission that his wife’s position as President of the Court of Appeal helped secure victories for certain APC senators,” he said.

He further referenced the controversial ruling in Imo State, where the Supreme Court declared a candidate who came fourth in the governorship election as the winner.

“These actions undermine the rule of law and destroy public confidence in the judiciary,” he said.

Ameh emphasized that to salvage Nigeria’s democracy, institutional reforms must be prioritized.

“The country must strengthen its institutions, enforce transparency and accountability, and empower citizens to demand better governance,” he said.

He concluded that Nigeria’s democratic framework is crumbling under the weight of impunity, and urgent action is needed to prevent total collapse.

“The assertion by Obasanjo, Peter Obi, and other leaders that democracy isn’t working in Nigeria is not an exaggeration—it is a reality backed by overwhelming evidence,” he stated.

To build a stable and prosperous democracy, he urged Nigerians to push for institutional reforms and demand accountability from those in power.