Why Nigerian businesses must embrace digital transformation

By Uchechi Obodo

The Country Head of Zoho Nigeria, Mr. Kehinde Ogundare, has emphasized that for Nigerian businesses to achieve sustainable growth, they must embrace digital transformation powered by cloud-based technologies. However, realizing this potential requires overcoming several challenges, including limited IT resources, operational complexities, and resistance to change.

Ogundare highlighted Nigeria’s unique position as a hub for innovation, given its growing middle class and tech-savvy population. Yet, many businesses still rely on manual processes, limiting their scalability and competitiveness.

He noted, “That cloud technology and digital tools are essential for businesses looking to modernize and thrive in today’s market.

“Traditional business models lack the agility required to keep pace with an evolving market. Manual operations create inefficiencies, hinder data-driven decision-making, and restrict innovation due to limited IT resources.

“To overcome these hurdles, businesses must adopt digital tools that streamline operations, automate workflows, and provide actionable insights,” he explained.

Beyond merely adopting technology, digital transformation is about scaling efficiently. In today’s digital economy, businesses must expand their reach, stay competitive, and meet evolving customer demands.

“Cloud-based platforms offer businesses access to advanced technology without heavy infrastructure investments. These platforms: Automate repetitive tasks, Streamline workflows,

Enhance productivity, Free up resources for strategic growth.”

By leveraging integrated SaaS platforms, businesses can create a centralized ecosystem that: automates workflows, reduces manual data entry, improves team collaboration, lowers operational costs and accelerates expansion into new markets.

Ogundare explained that Zoho’s software solutions emphasize contextual intelligence, using AI to enhance customer experience.

He stated: “With AI-powered insights, businesses can: Personalize customer interactions, anticipate customer needs and build stronger relationships.

“Zoho prioritizes customer data privacy; ensuring businesses can leverage data responsibly and foster long-term trust,” Ogundare added