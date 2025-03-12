Why Lagos power supply dropped by 350MW – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed that a major fault on its Omotoso-Ikeja West 330-kilovolt (kV) transmission line significantly reduced electricity supply to Lagos.

TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Tuesday, reported that the transmission line snapped between towers 420 and 422 on March 9, resulting in a drop of approximately 350 megawatts (MW) of bulk electricity supply to the state.

The outage has affected both Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).

“This temporary drop in bulk power supply has caused significant load shedding within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas,” Mbah stated.

The spokesperson added that TCN has deployed engineers to the site and transported the necessary materials to repair the damaged sections of the 330kV Omotoso–Ikeja West transmission line.

According to Mbah, repairs are expected to be completed within three days, after which full bulk power supply will be restored through the affected transmission route.

She also apologised for any inconvenience caused to the government, EKEDC, IKEDC and electricity consumers in Lagos.