Why I’m advancing solar energy research – Nigerian scientist, Michael Uzu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigerian-born scientist Michael Uzu has made significant strides in renewable energy and materials engineering through his work on titanium dioxide (TiO₂), a crucial material utilised in solar energy, batteries, and electronics.

Uzu’s research aims to enhance the way TiO₂ absorbs light and separates charges, potentially leading to more efficient energy solutions.

In a terse statement issued to journalists in Abuja, he highlighted the importance of this research.

He stated, “Understanding these photophysical processes at a fundamental level enables us to design and optimise material performance for batteries, sustainable energy, and advanced electronics.

“My goal is to enhance visibility in research and development by ensuring that cutting-edge research translates into real-world impact. Science isn’t just about discovery—it’s about innovation that drives change and empowers communities.”

In a study published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry, Uzu, who is pursuing a PhD in Chemistry at the University of Delaware, investigated how modifications to TiO₂ surfaces can enhance its performance in energy applications.