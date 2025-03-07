Why I won’t sign up-and-coming artistes – Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress Tiwa Savage has revealed that she has no plans to sign upcoming artists, citing the stress and responsibility of managing musicians.

The ‘Somebody’s Son singer, instead said, she wants to focus on building an ecosystem where African artists thrive independently.

Speaking in an interview with Forbes Africa on Thursday, Savage explained that handling artists can be overwhelming, and she does not feel equipped for the role.

“Everyone always asks me, ‘When will you sign an artiste?’ I don’t think I have the gift to sign another artiste, because artistes are stressful. I could just be sleeping, and then I will wake up and my artist is trending for something else,” she said.

“But I do have the gift to help, which is why I am trying to do the music school, where you can go and later sign to a label that can actually help you,” Savage added.

Savage also stated that African artists should focus on building their own thriving music industry instead of constantly seeking validation abroad.

She said, “Why are we trying to break into another market? We should build our own to be the one others try to break into.

“If we had the right infrastructure, affordable data, and investment, we would not have to chase validation elsewhere.”

Having built a career spanning Afrobeats, jazz, and even film production with her 2024 debut as an executive producer on Water and Garri, Savage is thinking beyond music. “I want to go into my mogul era – billionaire Tiwa Savage,” she declared.