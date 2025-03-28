Why I visited Tinubu – President Mahama of Ghana

President Bola Tinubu (right) and President John Mahama of Ghana at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

President John Mahama of Ghana has explained to journalists why he visited President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the State House, Abuja.

President Mahama said he was in Nigeria to thank Tinubu for honouring him with his (Tinubu) presence during his swearing in.

Also, he came update Tinubu on diplomatic efforts with the military leaders of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, aimed at addressing regional security and stability.

It was John Mahama’s first official visit to the Presidential Villa since his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

On his part, President Tinubu told journalists: “I feel good that he is here in the first place.

“I am indeed very happy with the efforts he has made to have a bridge between the AES countries and the ECOWAS.

“It’s not a bad idea for us because of the security situation in the Sahel region and what economic opportunity that we must embark to ensure security of lives and prosperity of our citizens,” Tinubu said.

Asked the significance of his visit, the Ghanaian president said: “I came to thank him for the honour done me during my inauguration.

“But also to brief him on the visits to the Sahelian countries – Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – and to bring him up to date with some of the issues and to discuss with him.

“As ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) chairman, its my duty to come and brief him on the some of the concerns that were raised there, so that we continue to dialogue with those other countries.

“It’s a complicated situation and it’s not as easy as we think. We just need to continue to dialogue and see how we can continue to dialogue together.”

